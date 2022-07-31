Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids

Doctor: Biden tests positive for COVID for 2nd day in a row

President Joe Biden removes his face mask as he arrives to speak in the Rose Garden of the...
President Joe Biden removes his face mask as he arrives to speak in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington, Wednesday, July 27, 2022. Biden ended his COVID-19 isolation after testing negative for the virus on Tuesday night and again on Wednesday.(AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 31, 2022 at 1:07 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden tested positive for COVID-19 for the second straight day, in what appears to be in a rare case of “rebound” following treatment with an anti-viral drug.

In a letter noting the positive test, Dr. Kevin O’Connor, the White House physician, said Sunday that the president “continues to feel well” and will keep on working from the executive residence while he isolates.

Biden tested positive on Saturday, requiring him to cancel travel and in-person events as he isolates for at least five days in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines.

President Joe Biden tweeted a video from the Truman balcony Saturday after testing positive again for Covid. (Source: @POTUS)

After initially testing positive on July 21, Biden, 79, was treated with the anti-viral drug Paxlovid. He tested negative for the virus on this past Tuesday and Wednesday, clearing him to leave isolation while wearing a mask indoors.

Research suggests that a minority of those prescribed Paxlovid to experience a rebound case of the virus. The fact that a rebound rather than a reinfection possibly occurred is a positive sign for Biden’s health once he’s clear of the disease.

“The fact that the president has cleared his illness and doesn’t have symptoms is a good sign and makes it less likely he will develop long COVID,” said Dr. Albert Ho, an infectious disease specialist at Yale University’s school of public health.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

crash on Hwy 204 at Ogeechee
Two dead after crash on Hwy 204 at Ogeechee
“Not Another Church Movie” being filmed in Savannah
“Not Another Church Movie” being filmed in Savannah
USPS
$50,000 reward being offered in USPS mail carrier robbery in Garden City
The Savannah Police Department is investigating a shooting that took place in the 1100 block of...
Savannah Police investigating overnight shooting on Rodgers St.
Pilot injured after plane crash in Jasper Co.
Pilot injured after plane crash in Jasper Co.

Latest News

FILE - A firefighter extinguishes flames as the Oak Fire crosses Darrah Rd. in Mariposa County,...
Heat, wind threaten to whip up growing Western wildfires
FILE - A Ukrainian soldier carries a U.S.-supplied Stinger as he goes along the road, in...
Drone explosion hits Russia’s Black Sea Fleet HQ
In this aerial image, the river is still high around the homes in Breathitt County, Ky., on...
Death toll in Kentucky hits 26 amid renewed flood threat
Netherland's Annemiek Van Vleuten, wearing the overall leader's yellow jersey, celebrates on...
Van Vleuten wins women’s Tour de France for 1st time