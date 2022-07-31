Grammy award-winning singer Kandi Burruss provided supplies to 500 kids

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Grammy award-winning singer and TV personality Kandi Burruss and her foundation Kandi Cares provided supplies to 500 children at the back-to-school giveaway at the Jefferson Park Recreation Center in East Point on Saturday.

Officials say Kandi Cares collaborated with Goodr, Nouveaux, and Garner Trial Attorneys to give back to Atlanta area families in need.

“Single-parent families are a uniquely vulnerable part of our communities,” Goodr CEO Jasmine Crowe stated. “Even two-income households are struggling to provide anything above basic necessities right now so events like this are essential. Goodr is honored to partner with Kandi Cares again on such a vital initiative.”

Kandi Burrus back to school giveaway (CBS46 News)

The organizations focus on food and school supply assistance, with a focus on single-parent families.

“With so much negativity in the world and the cost of living continuing to rise, we are delighted to spread some positivity and help the families within our community that desperately need it. This initiative will provide single-parent homes with the necessities for all of their back-to-school needs,” said Burruss.

Several back-to-school events were also held throughout the metro Atlanta area on Saturday.

Burruss is best known for singing in the Atlanta-based group Xscape and appearing as a cast member on the Real Housewives of Atlanta TV show.

