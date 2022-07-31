Nine people rescued from water near Daufuskie Island

DAUFUSKIE ISLAND, S.C. (WTOC) - First responders rescued seven adults and two children from the water after their boat ran into an oyster bed near Daufuskie Island Saturday night.

Beaufort County dispatch notified the Coast Guard of the incident after 10:15 p.m.

Coast Guard Station Tybee responded with a small boat crew, and pulled the nine people out of the water. The Beaufort County Marine response boat assisted with medical care.

Three people from the boat, including one of the children, were taken to the hospital.

Air Station Savannah and the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources also helped with rescue efforts.

