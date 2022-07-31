River Street expecting major crowds throughout upcoming school year

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - This weekend has been a big one for River Street and the Plant Riverside District as local families headed out on the last weekend before school starts.

With kids in the area starting to head back to school this upcoming week, lots of families flocked to River Street Saturday to get in some last minute fun to wrap up the summer.

“This is our last big thing and then we’re gonna get back to the grind, and it’s just kind of like, the exclamation point at the end of the summer,” Long County mother Kristelle Stanish said.

A summer that Stanish says has been memorable. It’s hard to let go, she says, of the quality time she’s been able to spend with her son.

“Before we go back to school and he goes back to after school programs and everything, we get one last weekend where we actually get to spend a lot of time together and just focus on just hanging out with me and kiddo, " Stanish said.

While local families like Stainish’s are bracing to head back to school many tourists are not. With kids in places like the Northeast not heading back to school until Labor Day their families are still vacationing. Meaning there’s no summer slowdown on River Street.

“I’m thinking that it’s gonna be great, because we’re still having a lot of people traveling, the gas prices are going up and everything, but we’re still having people travel in and coming through and shopping here at River Street,” General Manager of The Black Dog Sandra Rawls said.

Shop and restuarant owners say they still expect business from locals on the weekends and even from tourists even after summer ends.

“We get a lot of tourists in this area around this time of the year, and we’re expecting it to continue throughout the year,” Rawls said.

The Savannah Chatham County Public School System starts back on Wednesday, though there are some districts returning to class as early as Monday.

