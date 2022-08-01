Sky Cams
18-year-old shot in the area of Mikell Street in Statesboro

By WTOC Staff
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 12:27 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - An 18-year-old was shot Sunday around 6:51 p.m. in Statesboro.

Savannah Police Patrol officers were in the area of Mikell Street when they heard multiple gunshots.

According to officials, seconds later, officers were notified that a male had been hit on Mikell Street by the gunfire.

After that, officers located the 18-year-old victim and provided aid until Bulloch County EMS arrived.

The victim was taken to East Georgia Regional Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.

Police say multiple people were outside and, in a position, to have observed the shooting, which took place in the middle of the street.

Detectives are asking anyone who witnessed the event or who has knowledge of it to come forward.

Persons with information should contact Cpt. Jared Akins at 912-764-9911 or submit an anonymous tip to tips@statesboroga.gov.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

