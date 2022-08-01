Atlanta’s Music Midtown 2022 canceled

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Music Midtown 2022 has been canceled. The festival issued a statement on social media stating the festival had been canceled “due to circumstances beyond [its] control.” It was originally scheduled for Sept. 17 and 18.

Hey Midtown fans - due to circumstances beyond our control, Music Midtown will no longer be taking place this year. We were looking forward to reuniting in September and hope we can all get back to enjoying the festival together again soon. pic.twitter.com/cI5M37UNW8 — Music Midtown (@MusicMidtown) August 1, 2022

Refunds will be processed within seven to 10 days. Any questions can be directed to Front Gate Tickets.

Social media rumors began Friday stating the festival would be canceled because Georgia law would prevent the festival from banning guns on the premises.

The Georgia legislature passed the “Safe Carry Protection Act” in 2014, which allowed gun owners to carry concealed weapons on public land. The same year, a gun rights group challenged the Atlanta Botanical Garden’s ban on guns. The Garden is in Piedmont Park, the same location as Music Midtown.

The Georgia Supreme Court upheld the Garden’s gun ban in 2019, finding that long-term tenants on public land could ban guns if they wished. Short-term tenants such as Music Midtown were not afforded the same right.

Phillip Evans, who lost that Garden case, challenged the festival’s right to ban guns. John Monroe, Evans’ attorney in the Garden case, spoke to CBS 46.

“If a private entity has a long-term lease and by long-term, I mean 50 years or more and basically has complete control of the property, then they can treat it like their own private property and they can ban guns if they want to,” Monroe said.

“You have to pay property taxes on the property if you have a long-term lease. With a short-term lease, you do not have to pay property taxes. It’s sort of a double edge sword. If you want to ban guns you have to pay taxes, if you don’t want to pay taxes, don’t ban guns.”

The Governor’s Office told CBS 46 “We are not planning to comment on a matter, which was litigated between two private parties, at this time.”

Music Midtown originally ran from 1994 to 2005. It returned in 2011 at Piedmont Park and has drawn headliners such as Pearl Jam, Foo Fighters, Post Malone, and Bruno Mars. Around 300,000 people attended the festival during its peak. Last year, organizers estimated around 50,000 people attended. The 2021 edition was headlined by Maroon 5, Miley Cyrus and the Jonas Brothers.

The festival was set to be headlined by My Chemical Romance, Fall Out Boy and Jack White. We will update this story as we learn more.

