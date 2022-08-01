Sky Cams
Bid for PAL auction benefiting Palmetto Animal League

By WTOC Staff
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 10:18 AM EDT
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - One of the largest fundraisers to help place rescue animals in homes across the Lowcountry is coming up later this week.

Bid for PAL is a four-day auction to support the Palmetto Animal League.

Cheryl Dewland is the PAL Board Treasurer and a faithful bidder in this event.

She joined WTOC on Morning Break to let us know how the event that begins Thursday works and who it works for.

