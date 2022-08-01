Sky Cams
Bryan Co. officials encourage vaccines as kids return to school

By Flynn Snyder
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 5:10 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRYAN COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - With more than 10,000 students expected to enter the classroom tomorrow, Bryan County officials are urging parents to get their child vaccinated.

The department recently made Covid vaccines available for anyone aged six months and up. Bryan County Health officials say that they’re vaccinating roughly more than half a dozen children aged six months to five years old a week.

They also say they’ve seen a steady demand for those aged six to 11 years old.

“Pleasantly surprised! But I still have them come from all over, from neighboring counties. So we are covered now and have enough vaccine in stock to be able to take care of, for Moderna, six months and on up,” said Laurie Mehlhorn, the Bryan County Nurse Manager.

Again, Bryan County is offering the Moderna vaccine but today staff said that they hope to soon start offering the newly approved Novavax Covid shot as well.

