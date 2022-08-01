Chatham County Health Department administering Monkeypox vaccine

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Coastal Health District began administering a vaccine for the Monkeypox Monday and the demand was high.

They are giving the shots at the Chatham County Health Department on Eisenhower Drive.

“The illness itself is not much fun.”

It’s a painful virus that is bound to spread to the coastal empire according to Dr. Lawton Davis at the Coastal Health District.

The vaccine is actually for small pox and can also prevent monkeypox and it’s in high demand. Dr. Davis says the health department has 210 doses to administer.

“And all appointments for this round of doses are already booked.”

The vaccine is a two dose series that should be given at least two weeks apart. Dr. Davis says it’s very effective.

“If someone is exposed to Monkeypox they should be vaccinated within four days if possible.”

If you are infected and can’t get an appointment that soon, still get the vaccine to eliminate some symptoms.

The symptoms most people are having are a painful rash and or flu like symptoms.

“This current outbreak is actually more in a demographic of typically men who have sex with men and the location of the rash is a little different,” Dr. Lawton Davis, Coastal Health District said.

While it’s mostly common in adult men, anybody can get the virus through direct contact with an infected person’s rash or sheets, towels or clothing that touched their rash.

It’s not spread through the air like Covid, but Monkey pox can be transmissible from kissing or hugging for a long time.

As children head back to school, Dr. Davis says it’s rare that kids get the virus but it’s possible.

“I think the biggest concern for children is if their parents had it.”

So if you are infected it’s important to take necessary precautions.

“Isolation, yes you need to stay at home but you also need to avoid contact with others and have them avoid contact with your sheets, towels, clothes.”

Dr. Davis says it is possible the virus can clear up in the United States but it will not be anytime soon.

“There’s a potential that we could get back to ground zero but I’m not necessarily confident that we will get back there.”

Dr. Davis says they expect to get more doses of the vaccine for Monkeypox by the end of this week.

