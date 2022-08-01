Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids

Ghost Pirates hire first assistant coach

Alex Loh
Alex Loh(ECHL)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 1:42 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Ghost Pirates have announced the hiring of an assistant coach.

Alex Loh joins the coaching staff after serving as the head coach of the Adirondack Thunder the past three seasons.

He joins head coach Rick Bennett who was announced as the team’s first head coach earlier this summer.

“We are grateful for the opportunity to add Alex to our coaching staff,” said Ghost Pirates Head Coach Rick Bennett said in a news release.  “Alex brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to our organization.  He’s familiar with player personnel and the teams across the entire league. He will also play a key role in player development.”

Prior to becoming head coach for the Thunder, Loh served three additional seasons as an assistant/associate coach for the team beginning in 2015.

“I am very excited to work with Rick (Bennett), the group in Savannah and the Golden Knights organization to create a top-notch hockey organization,” said Loh.  “Everything is off to a great start and I can’t wait to help build the team and get things going for the upcoming season.”

The Ghost Pirates begin play in October.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UWG release statement after deadly shooting involving professor, student
University of West Georgia professor charged with murdering 18-year-old student
crash on Hwy 204 at Ogeechee
Two dead after crash on Hwy 204 at Ogeechee
Nine rescued from water near Daufuskie Island
Nine people rescued from water near Daufuskie Island
“Not Another Church Movie” being filmed in Savannah
‘Not Another Church Movie’ being filmed in Savannah
The Savannah Police Department is investigating a shooting that took place in the 1100 block of...
Savannah Police investigating overnight shooting on Rodgers St.

Latest News

Name the Savannah Ghost Pirates mascot
Name the Savannah Ghost Pirates mascot
THE News at 11
Annual Football Women’s Clinic held at Georgia Southern University
Annual Football Women’s Clinic held at Georgia Southern University
Annual Football Women’s Clinic held at Georgia Southern University
THE News at 11
Savannah Super Sharks show their spirit!