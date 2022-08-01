Ghost Pirates hire first assistant coach

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Ghost Pirates have announced the hiring of an assistant coach.

Alex Loh joins the coaching staff after serving as the head coach of the Adirondack Thunder the past three seasons.

He joins head coach Rick Bennett who was announced as the team’s first head coach earlier this summer.

“We are grateful for the opportunity to add Alex to our coaching staff,” said Ghost Pirates Head Coach Rick Bennett said in a news release. “Alex brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to our organization. He’s familiar with player personnel and the teams across the entire league. He will also play a key role in player development.”

Prior to becoming head coach for the Thunder, Loh served three additional seasons as an assistant/associate coach for the team beginning in 2015.

“I am very excited to work with Rick (Bennett), the group in Savannah and the Golden Knights organization to create a top-notch hockey organization,” said Loh. “Everything is off to a great start and I can’t wait to help build the team and get things going for the upcoming season.”

The Ghost Pirates begin play in October.

