Gospel on the Greens concert held in Forsyth Park to giveaway school supplies

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The start of the new school year is merely hours away for some school districts. So, several organizations gathered in Forsyth Park to giveaway school supplies and celebrate the end of summer.

The First Tabernacle Missionary Baptist Church and Nancy’s Heart Incorporated, held their 4th Annual Back to School Giveaway and the Gospel on the Greens concert.

Forsyth Park was filled with people of all ages, food trucks, and bouncy houses.

Award winning gospel artist, Byron Cage, Anita Wilson, and Savannah’s very own Jayda Cheaves were head liners for the event.

Organizers say they’re always excited to host this event and it’s grown exponentially since it started.

“It started off as a small concert at a small church then it just grew from there. My god daughter Jayda who is a social media super star, she became a part of it and it just grew from there. We went from giving away maybe 200 to 250 bookbags to now giving away over a 1,000 bookbags complete with school supplies,” Founder and CEO of Nancy’s Heart Inc. Shawn Christopher said.

“I think there is no better time then the time God is allowing us to live in now to embrace the kids, to encourage them, to commit to education, and commit to learning,” Gospel Singer Anita Wilson said.

The organization gave away more than 1,000 bookbags filled with school supplies.

