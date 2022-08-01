Parents concerned about construction on James E. Bacon Elementary School in Wayne Co.

JESUP, Ga. (WTOC) - Kids in the Wayne County School System are set to return to class on Friday, but James E. Bacon Elementary School is under construction and won’t be able to house students. As a result, student will be spread out across three separate campuses, which one parent says raises major concerns.

“With me dropping off five children in four locations, you can say it’s easy all day long, but do they want to ride with me to drop off and see how that goes? I mean, it’s just chaos,” Parent of Wayne County Student Kacee Surface said.

Under contingency plans released by the Wayne County School System, Kindergarten, 4th, and 5th graders will be in designated classrooms on the James E. Bacon campus. Pre-K and 1st graders will be in classrooms in the Coastal Plains Charter School Campus, and 2nd and 3rd graders will be in classrooms at the Jesup Church of God.

She’s also concerned about the safety of her children, two of which she says have major health issues and their access to a school nurse.

“There will be one nurse, and they will be able to go to each campus, but then again I have two that have major health issues, so even as much as five minutes is scary for me,” Surface said.

The most frustrating part, Surface says is what she feels was a lack of consideration for parental input. She said she asked if there was going to be a meeting with parents and was told no.

“They have to do what they have to do to do the best contingency plan that they can come up with, but I do feel like parents should’ve been involved a little bit more.”

Wayne County hasn’t responded yet to my requests for further comment.

