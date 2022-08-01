Parents, students excited for first day back in Bulloch Co.

BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - As the new year starts in Bulloch County, one subtle difference that maters to plenty of parents is happening at the first door.

The parking lot of Mattie Lively Elementary saw parents bringing youngsters to school for the first day. Many were as excited as the students.

“I’m OCD so I was getting there things together all summer. I had their backpacks, notebooks together in my closet,” parent Lacy Boesche said.

That walk lasted longer for some than it has in more than two years. Bulloch County schools limited access during the pandemic to try and lessen the spread of COVID-19.

“It was hard because I wanted to walk her to class and make sure she got there. And I couldn’t do that. It was her kindergarten year,” parent Chinique Williams said.

Administrators say that access may sound small, but it matters to parents and teachers.

“They’re able to see the classroom. They’re able to talk to the teacher and get the feel of the school when they walk in. They can walk them down the halls, see the walls, and all the other stuff they could see the past two years,” Assistant Principal Valerie Morton said.

“I think everybody’s as ready as they’re going to be. I think you’ll see everybody across this district is excited about starting a new school year, with the focus on how we know school should be,” Superintendent Charles Wilson said.

At Statesboro and the other high schools, students probably aren’t as keen about parents walking them in. Administrators at all schools hope a good first day today sets the tone for the year.

