Partial lane closure may impact Beaufort Co. drivers

Image depicting traffic cones(MGN Online)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 6:56 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - Drivers in Beaufort County are warned of some partial lane closures happening on Highway 170 on Monday.

From 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., the left turn lane on Highway 170, to Highway 21, will be partially closed. JS Construction will be performing utility improvements along Highway 170.

The turn lane will still be open, just partially closed. Traffic control will be in place, but drivers are still encouraged to use caution when in the area.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

