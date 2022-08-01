Police asking for help identifying car of interest following Holsey Law Firm fire

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - An arson in Jesup is still under investigation by the Georgia Department of Insurance and they’re asking for your help.

Harris Real Estate and the Holsey Law Firm in Jesup have both moved to new locations after their office building on Cherry Street in Jesup burned down the morning of July 9.

The fire is being investigated as an arson and now there’s a new lead in the case.

Officials are asking for help in identifying this car which is believed to be a 2019 to 2021 Toyota Rav-4, likely gray or silver in color.

The car became a vehicle of interest after officials reviewed video of it in close proximity to the fire, and even driving past it multiple times.

Tony Pritchett, Chief Investigator with the Georgia Department of Insurance asks that anyone who may recognize the car contact Georgia Arson Control at 1-800-282-5804. He says any and all information is important to the investigation.

“Our staff is working diligently, around the clock down there in that area to try and figure out who’s responsible for this crime, and we’ll continue to do so until we hold those responsible for damaging this property” Chief Investigator, Georgia Department of Insurance Tony Pritchett said.

Pritchett adds that anyone with photos or videos of the fire, no matter how insignificant they may seem, should contact Georgia Arson Control.

There is an up to 10,000 reward for any information leading to the arrest and convicted of the person who committed this arson.

