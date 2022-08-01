Revenue from mega site will help fix roads and improve area schools, Bryan Co. leaders say

BRYAN COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Leaders from the four counties that will see the most impact from the electric vehicle plant have come up with an agreement on how they’ll split the money that the site brings in. And we’ve learned that Bryan County will get a large amount of that money.

“It’s like a pie between four counties and we’re getting a majority of that chunk,” Bryan County Commission Chairman Carter Infinger said.

That’s how Bryan County Commission Chair Carter Infinger describes the Megasite Revenue Sharing Agreement that details how Bryan, Bulloch, Effingham, and Chatham counties will split the money the site brings in.

Under a separate incentive package Hyundai will have a 26 year tax abatement period but will still make payments to the impacted counties to help cover the costs to build new infrastructure and maintain schools.

“That’s going to pay back our investment, our initial investment into it. And then when it’s all said and done we’ll begin to get those taxes in,” Infinger said.

According to Commissioner Infinger Bryan County will receive 58% of the money generated from Hyundai’s payments.

He says that money will go towards county schools and projects.

A recently approved agreement between Bryan County and its school district says the county will keep 63% of the money from Hyundai’s payments with the remaining 37% going to the school system.

After the abatement period Hyundai will then pay taxes to the county which Infinger says will bring in even more money to the county.

“We’ll get about $35 million a year in taxes when it’s all said and done. It’s a win win situation. Not only are we going to be able to provide good paying jobs for our community, they can live here and work here in our community and then also they’re going to give back to our community to help our community grow in a positive way.”

County officials say this money is necessary. They say the project will bring in more jobs meaning more students and more space needed in county schools.

They say they’ll also need to boost infrastructure as the 2025 deadline to get the site open looms.

