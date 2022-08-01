Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids

Savannah Mayor Van Johnson honors native Jayda Cheaves with City of Savannah Citation

Savannah Mayor Van Johnson honors native Jayda Cheaves with City of Savannah Citation
Savannah Mayor Van Johnson honors native Jayda Cheaves with City of Savannah Citation(City of Savannah)
By Danielle Lee
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 5:15 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah Mayor Van Johnson honored Savannah native Jayda Cheaves with a City of Savannah Citation Sunday.

Cheaves is a self-made entrepreneur who built her following on social media and turned it into a multi-million-dollar business.

She was honored at the Nancy’s Heart Incorporated 4th Annual Back to School Giveaway in which Cheaves contributes to every year.

“Despite her busy schedule, Jayda always finds time to come back home and give back to her community. For the last 2 years, she has and continues to return to Savannah to host Back to School events, Annual Thanksgiving turkey drives, and giveaways during the Christmas holidays.” Savannah Mayor Van Johnson said.

In Cheaves’s speech in front of residents and visitors she said: “Thank you everybody for coming out, it’s nothing like coming back to Savannah. I didn’t go to college, but high school and middle school built who I am today, it built this entrepreneur and the mindset that I have so use school for what you can use it for. Don’t give up.”

The organization went from giving out 200 to 250 bookbags each year to now over 1,000 bookbags filled with school supplies since Cheaves became involved, according to the Founder of the Nancy’s Heart Incorporated.

“I could giveaway supplies where I live but I always choose to come to my hometown Savannah. There is no place like home.” Cheaves said.

In addition, Cheaves hosts a Turkey Drive every year where over 10,000 turkeys are given away.

Alongside from running her own business Waydamin Brand, Cheaves is filming a reality show called The Impact Atl.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bond denied for University of West Georgia professor
Bond denied for UWG lecturer charged with murdering 18-year-old student
crash on Hwy 204 at Ogeechee
Two dead after crash on Hwy 204 at Ogeechee
Nine rescued from water near Daufuskie Island
Nine people rescued from water near Daufuskie Island
“Not Another Church Movie” being filmed in Savannah
‘Not Another Church Movie’ being filmed in Savannah
A 21-year-old Loranger man was killed Saturday (July 23) in a Lake Pontchartrain boating...
Southbound lane of Hwy 17 near Love’s Seafood closed after crash

Latest News

Devastating flash flooding has hit several counties in Kentucky, and organizations have taken...
Appalachia Rises: How you can help Eastern Kentucky
THE News at 11 - Sunday
Gospel on the Greens concert held in Forsyth Park to giveaway school supplies
Bookbags
Gospel on the Greens concert held in Forsyth Park to giveaway school supplies
THE News at 11 Saturday
River Street not expecting summer slowdown any time soon