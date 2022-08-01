Savannah Mayor Van Johnson honors native Jayda Cheaves with City of Savannah Citation

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah Mayor Van Johnson honored Savannah native Jayda Cheaves with a City of Savannah Citation Sunday.

Cheaves is a self-made entrepreneur who built her following on social media and turned it into a multi-million-dollar business.

She was honored at the Nancy’s Heart Incorporated 4th Annual Back to School Giveaway in which Cheaves contributes to every year.

“Despite her busy schedule, Jayda always finds time to come back home and give back to her community. For the last 2 years, she has and continues to return to Savannah to host Back to School events, Annual Thanksgiving turkey drives, and giveaways during the Christmas holidays.” Savannah Mayor Van Johnson said.

In Cheaves’s speech in front of residents and visitors she said: “Thank you everybody for coming out, it’s nothing like coming back to Savannah. I didn’t go to college, but high school and middle school built who I am today, it built this entrepreneur and the mindset that I have so use school for what you can use it for. Don’t give up.”

The organization went from giving out 200 to 250 bookbags each year to now over 1,000 bookbags filled with school supplies since Cheaves became involved, according to the Founder of the Nancy’s Heart Incorporated.

“I could giveaway supplies where I live but I always choose to come to my hometown Savannah. There is no place like home.” Cheaves said.

In addition, Cheaves hosts a Turkey Drive every year where over 10,000 turkeys are given away.

Alongside from running her own business Waydamin Brand, Cheaves is filming a reality show called The Impact Atl.

