SCCPSS teaming up with Triple-A for ‘School’s Open Drive Carefully’ campaign

By WTOC Staff
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 4:02 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah-Chatham Schools are asking you to please drive carefully now that school is back in session.

The school system is partnering with Triple-A again this year for the ‘School’s Open - Drive Carefully’ campaign.

They want to remind you it is the law to slow down in school zones, stop when bus lights are flashing, and to stay off your phone especially in school zones.

Robert Hydrick with the Governor’s Office of Highway Safety says data shows that drivers create bad habits over the summer.

“During the summer some bad habits because well schools out, I don’t need to slow down. We’ll starting today, you need to slow down,” Georgia Governor’s Officer of Highway Safety Robert Hydrick said.

Superintendent Doctor Ann Levette and campus police Chief Terry Enoch also spoke at Sunday’s event.

