Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids

Southbound lane of Hwy 17 near Love’s Seafood closed after crash

A 21-year-old Loranger man was killed Saturday (July 23) in a Lake Pontchartrain boating...
A 21-year-old Loranger man was killed Saturday (July 23) in a Lake Pontchartrain boating accident involving an impaired driver, the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries said.(MGN)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Jul. 31, 2022 at 10:36 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Southbound lane of Hwy 17 near Love’s Seafood is closed following a crash.

The Chatham County Police Department says multiple people where involved in the crash but their injuries are non-life-threatening.

There is no timeline on when the lane will reopen, according to officials.

Drivers are asked to use a different route.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

crash on Hwy 204 at Ogeechee
Two dead after crash on Hwy 204 at Ogeechee
“Not Another Church Movie” being filmed in Savannah
“Not Another Church Movie” being filmed in Savannah
UWG release statement after deadly shooting involving professor, student
University of West Georgia professor charged with murdering 18-year-old student
The Savannah Police Department is investigating a shooting that took place in the 1100 block of...
Savannah Police investigating overnight shooting on Rodgers St.
USPS
$50,000 reward being offered in USPS mail carrier robbery in Garden City

Latest News

Pilot injured after plane crash in Jasper Co.
Pilot injured after plane crash in Jasper Co.
Nine rescued from water near Daufuskie Island
Nine people rescued from water near Daufuskie Island
Deputies responded to the Sure Shots Pool Hall on Sniders Highway around 2:00 a.m.
Deputies: 1 dead after early-morning bar shooting in Walterboro
crash on Hwy 204 at Ogeechee
Two dead after crash on Hwy 204 at Ogeechee