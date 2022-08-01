Southbound lane of Hwy 17 near Love’s Seafood closed after crash
Published: Jul. 31, 2022 at 10:36 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Southbound lane of Hwy 17 near Love’s Seafood is closed following a crash.
The Chatham County Police Department says multiple people where involved in the crash but their injuries are non-life-threatening.
There is no timeline on when the lane will reopen, according to officials.
Drivers are asked to use a different route.
