Southbound lane of Hwy 17 near Love’s Seafood closed after crash

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Southbound lane of Hwy 17 near Love’s Seafood is closed following a crash.

The Chatham County Police Department says multiple people where involved in the crash but their injuries are non-life-threatening.

There is no timeline on when the lane will reopen, according to officials.

Drivers are asked to use a different route.

