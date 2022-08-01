Stay ‘Cool for the Summer’ because it will be hot out today ☀️

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Monday morning starts out mild with temperatures in the mid 70s for many of us at daybreak.

It's the first day of school for seven school districts! The weather looks good this morning with temperatures in the 70s. pic.twitter.com/abyX00IbaA — Andrew Gorton WTOC (@AndrewGortonWx) August 1, 2022

There will be a light southwesterly breeze of 5 to 10 miles per hour, which will provide some ventilation throughout the day. Temperatures climb to the lower 90s by lunchtime with afternoon highs in the mid to upper 90s. Make sure to stay hydrated if you plan to spend much time outside. The rain chance is low on Monday, with just an isolated shower possible. Warmth continues into the evening, temperatures will still be near 90 degrees at sunset.

Monday Tybee Tides: 0.2′ 5:13AM I 6.0′ 11:08AM I 0.4′ 5:29PM

Beach conditions: Waves will be around 2 to 3 feet today with just a low rip current risk. Heat index values will be around 105 during the afternoon and the UV index will be in the extreme category. Make sure to drink plenty of water and reapply sunscreen! A southwesterly breeze of 10-15 miles per hour will provide some comfort.

Tuesday starts out in the mid to upper 70s, followed by highs in the mid 90s. Moisture increases out of the Gulf, increasing our rain chances Tuesday afternoon. Scattered showers and storms will be possible once again on Wednesday with highs back in the lower 90s.

Temperatures will be slightly cooler by the end of the week, with highs in the lower 90s. Typical afternoon rain chances will present themselves Thursday afternoon through the weekend afternoons.

Tropical update: The entire Atlantic basin remains relatively quiet, we are not expecting any tropical cyclones to develop over the next five days. August is however, a more active month of the hurricane season, so don’t let your guard down and stay tuned for updates!

Meteorologist Andrew Gorton

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.