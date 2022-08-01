Sky Cams
Veteran Adrianza returns to Braves in trade with Nationals

Braves send minor-leaguer Trey Harris to Washington
Washington Nationals' Ehire Adrianza in action during a baseball game against the Atlanta...
Washington Nationals' Ehire Adrianza in action during a baseball game against the Atlanta Braves, Sunday, July 17, 2022, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)(Nick Wass | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 4:00 PM EDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
(AP) - The Atlanta Braves have re-acquired infielder Ehire Adrianza from the Washington Nationals in exchange for a minor league outfielder. The Braves cleared a spot for Adrianza as veteran Robinson Canó was designated for assignment after hitting .154 in nine games. As the Braves await the return of second baseman Ozzie Albies from a broken left foot, Adrianza provides depth behind Orlando Arcia. The Nationals acquired outfielder Trey Harris, who hit .238 for Double-A Mississippi this season. The Nationals could make bigger moves before Tuesday’s trade deadline. Star outfielder Juan Soto is perhaps the biggest name who could be dealt.

