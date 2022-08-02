2022 RBC Heritage raises $1.6 million across 80 charitable partners

HILTON HEAD, S.C. (WTOC) - The Heritage Classic Foundation announced the 2022 RBC raised 1.6 million dollars spread across their nearly 80 charitable partners, one of them being at The Children’s Center.

The smiles on these kids’ faces match the joy of the charity’s executive director when it comes to donations from the Heritage.

“They are the best.”

They partnered with Heritage from the beginning and say it’s been a priceless relationship.

“Both their birdies for charity and their champions for charity program has really moved the needle for a lot of families here at the Children’s Center,” Executive Director Jody Levitt said.

This kids paradise allows parents to bring their children of all ages to a safe place while they work and the funds from the Heritage Foundation help it be affordable.

“The money that we get from them we put toward tuition assistance.”

The leader of the Foundation behind almost 50 million dollars over the last few decades says getting to help organizations like this The Children’s Center is what it’s all about.

“That’s why we do and the Heritage Classic Foundation does what we do is for the bottom line and giving back to charity and there’s been a couple lean years,” Heritage Classic Foundation President Steve Wilmot said.

He says that shows their goes far beyond selling golf tickets.

“We’re just not a golf tournament in April, we have programs throughout the course of the year that we support.”

With smiles like this it’s easy to see why.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.