35-year-old dead after drowning in Lake Mayers

APPLING COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - A 35-year-old drowned Sunday at Lake Mayers around 4:01 p.m.

Deputies responded to Lake Mayers regarding unsupervised children in the public swimming pool area, according to the Appling County Sheriff’s Office.

After arrival, a deputy was told that a male was seen diving into the lake and never resurfaced. Police say two people that were with the man confirmed this information.

Crews were dispatched to help find the man and within 30 minutes, dive team members were able to locate the body.

The 35-year-old victim’s name has not been released pending notification of immediate family.

This investigation is being handled by the DNR, officials say.

