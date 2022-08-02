Braves get OF Robbie Grossman from Tigers for minor leaguer

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The defending World Series champion Atlanta Braves have acquired veteran corner outfielder Robbie Grossman in a trade with the Detroit Tigers for minor league pitcher Kris Anglin.

The 32-year-old Grossman is making $5 million this year and can become a free agent after the season. He has struggled for the out-of-contention Tigers with a .205 batting average, 13 doubles, two home runs and 23 RBIs in 83 games. The switch-hitter has started 43 games in left field and 31 games in right.

Grossman set career highs in 2021 in his Tigers debut with 23 home runs and 156 games.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.