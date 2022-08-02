Bryan, Liberty, and Evans counties return to the classroom

LIBERTY COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Tuesday, more than 10,000 students will head back to the classroom in Liberty County.

It will be a more traditional year here in Liberty County – masks are optional and everyone will be face to face.

Although the school does not have any major changes to their safety and security protocol, they do want to remind parents and students that you cannot enter the school unless you are buzzed in, also the district updated some of their cameras in the schools.

Beyond that, administrators are urging parents and students to say something if you see something.

“Come and tell us about that, tell your principal, your teacher, tell somebody what you saw so that we can look into it and don’t think that you are being a snitch by doing that, safety is a matter we all have to look at and think about,” said Liberty County Schools Director of Public Relations Cathy Lane.

As far as COVID-19 safety, parents make sure not to send your child to school if they are not feeling well, and they still have to follow Georgia DPH guidelines for quarantine and isolation.

Bryan County students are also returning to the classroom Tuesday. More than 10,000 students and 1,500 staff members are getting set to start the new school year.

And while it is the first day for students, some staff are also set to take on new roles. Both Richmond Hill Elementary and Bryan County Elementary schools will have new principals starting and the changes don’t stop there.

“Carver Elementary School is under full renovation. The current Richmond Hill High School is under full renovation and we have the athletic complex up at Bryan County Middle/High School that’s under renovation. They’re all going to be amazing once they’re done,” said Bryan County Schools Superintendent Dr. Paul Brooksher.

Evan County schools are also back in class on Tuesday.

