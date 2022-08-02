Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids

Elderly Bulloch Co. couple found dead due to heatstroke

(MGN)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 4:44 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - An elderly Bulloch County couple died due to heatstroke, according to the coroner.

Bulloch County Coroner Jake Futch said Larry and Mary Greer were found dead Monday in their mobile home on Tall Timber Lane near Stilson. The couple were in their 80s.

The coroner said the home had no air conditioning and the temperature inside felt like at least 110 degrees. There were also no ceiling fans, just a few box fans in the home.

The couple also had several cats, and a few were found dead.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bond denied for University of West Georgia professor
Bond denied for UWG lecturer charged with murdering 18-year-old student
Source: WTOC
Savannah Police makes 26 arrests in two-day operation
Savannah Mayor Van Johnson honors native Jayda Cheaves with City of Savannah Citation
Savannah Mayor Van Johnson honors native Jayda Cheaves with City of Savannah Citation
A 21-year-old Loranger man was killed Saturday (July 23) in a Lake Pontchartrain boating...
Southbound lane of Hwy 17 near Love’s Seafood closed after crash
crash on Hwy 204 at Ogeechee
Two dead after crash on Hwy 204 at Ogeechee

Latest News

THE News at 4:30
Statesboro city council approves new zoning for townhomes
Tybee Island lifeguards treat 300 people for jellyfish stings this past weekend
Tybee Island lifeguards treat 300 people for jellyfish stings this past weekend
Tybee Island lifeguards treat 300 people for jellyfish stings this past weekend
Tybee Island lifeguards treat 300 people for jellyfish stings this past weekend
Statesboro city council approves new zoning for townhomes
Statesboro city council approves new zoning for townhomes