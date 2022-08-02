Sky Cams
Estill Police searching for suspect considered armed, extremely dangerous

Kelvin Parish Brown Jr.
Kelvin Parish Brown Jr.
By WTOC Staff
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 1:40 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
ESTILL, S.C. (WTOC) - The Estill Police Department is searching for a suspect it considers armed and extremely dangerous.

The department said Kelvin Parish Brown Jr. led police on a high-speed chase on US 321 before ending on Ashley Circle in Furman. Police say they tried to pull Brown over because he was operating his vehicle with a disregard for public safety.

Police say Brown threw an unknown object from the vehicle and police are still looking for it.

After fleeing to Ashley Circle, Brown left his vehicle and ran away. He has not been located.

If you see Brown, police say do not approach and attempt to apprehend as he is considered armed and extremely dangerous. Brown is known for possessing multiple firearms and has been involved with multiple shooting incidents, according to police.

Contact Hampton County Dispatch at 803-943-9261 or the Estill Police Department at 803-625-3699 if you have any information on his whereabouts.

