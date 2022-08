SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Fire Department is investigating a fire that started on the deck of the home.

Savannah Fire said it happened in the 0 block of Redwall Circle.

They say the fire spread to the wall.

Savannah Fire is continuing to investigate the cause of the fire.

Savannah Firefighters extinguished a blaze that began on the deck of a home in the 0 Block of Redwall Circle and spread to the wall. The cause is under investigation. @cityofsavannah pic.twitter.com/zyZfKw5DHi — Savannah Fire Department (@savannahfire) August 1, 2022

