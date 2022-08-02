Sky Cams
Man paints mural in the Starland District to bring awareness to gun violence
By Alyssa Jackson
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 10:34 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A man from Miami is traveling to all 50 states to call for peace.

Kyle Holbrook started “Moving the Lives of Kids Community Mural Project” using his artwork to respond to gun violence.

This is a mural he painted in the Starland District off Bull Street.

He says he has lost 46 people to gun violence and he hopes his art is a healing place.

“I wanna utilize the hands for peace because a lot of times we talk about gun violence and gun law reform is a part of it but that’s not gonna do it by itself. We really need to focus on humans and hands..humans...because a lot of times people that are going to violence were victims themselves,” said artist Kyle Holbrook.

Holbrook says through this movement, he has painted murals in 42 states.

If you’re interested in where he’s going next, click here.

