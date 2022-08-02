Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids

Mom charged with using 15-month-old child to scam people out of money, deputies say

Shelecia Craig, 31, was arrested and charged with criminal impersonation and driving on a...
Shelecia Craig, 31, was arrested and charged with criminal impersonation and driving on a revoked/suspended license.(Stewart County Sheriff's Office)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 3:24 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STEWART COUNTY, Tenn. (Gray News) – A woman in Tennessee was arrested Friday for using her 15-month-old child to scam people out of money, officials said.

Shelecia Craig, 31, was arrested and charged with criminal impersonation and driving on a revoked/suspended license.

According to the Stewart County Sheriff’s Office, on multiple occasions, Craig pulled over to the side of the road and pretended to be out of gas. Deputies said she would then carry her 15-month-old child and an empty gas can, pretending to walk to a gas station.

The sheriff’s office said Good Samaritans would quickly stop out of concern for Craig and the child. In most instances, people would get gas for Craig and give her money.

Deputies said when she was finished scamming one person, Craig would then drive to another location and pretend to be out of gas again to scam more people.

Investigators said they found dozens of gas receipts from Indiana, Kentucky and Tennessee in Craig’s vehicle. They also found that Craig was driving on a revoked license and had a theft warrant.

The sheriff’s office said more charges are forthcoming. Craig’s child was taken to child services and turned over to family.

Officials thanked the public who brought the scam to their attention on social media.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bond denied for University of West Georgia professor
Bond denied for UWG lecturer charged with murdering 18-year-old student
Savannah Mayor Van Johnson honors native Jayda Cheaves with City of Savannah Citation
Savannah Mayor Van Johnson honors native Jayda Cheaves with City of Savannah Citation
A 21-year-old Loranger man was killed Saturday (July 23) in a Lake Pontchartrain boating...
Southbound lane of Hwy 17 near Love’s Seafood closed after crash
Source: WTOC
Savannah Police makes 26 arrests in two-day operation
crash on Hwy 204 at Ogeechee
Two dead after crash on Hwy 204 at Ogeechee

Latest News

Savannah Police asking for public’s help identifying man
Savannah Police asking for public’s help identifying man involved in sexual battery investigation
FILE - A firefighter extinguishes flames as the Oak Fire crosses Darrah Rd. in Mariposa County,...
Death toll in Northern California wildfire zone rises to 4
FILE - As seen on a computer screen from a DVD prepared by Al-Sahab production, al-Qaida's...
US strike on al-Qaida leader shows Afghanistan still terror base
First responders still reminding people not to swim to Tybee sandbar