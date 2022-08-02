New program in Hilton Head making homes safer during hurricanes received $400,000 of ARPA funding

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The town of Hilton Head has started a new program that will help people make their homes safer during hurricanes. The town is prioritizing households who need help the most. To get it done, they have $400,000 of ARPA funding and applications are now open.

As you walk through the doors of town hall here on Hilton Head, you’ll see a new flyer prominently placed by the front desk that of the Home and Safety Repair Program.

“An assistance program to help low-income individuals with needed home repairs or hazardous tree removal or demolition of an unsafe structure to their properties,” Community Planning Manager Missy Luick said.

They say they plan to distribute nearly half a million dollars to help people out.

“There is a limit to the funding that can be awarded per applicant of $15,000.”

The town’s new community planning manager says there’s a common reason people are asking for assistance.

“Impact of hurricane season is what we’re seeing so far on the applications that we’ve seen”

But not just from this season or even the last few.

“Some of them have had sustained damage from hurricane Matthew and either the repairs weren’t done properly and they have residual problems with leaks inside the home that have caused additional damage or they just currently have a leaky roof.”

She says they hope to be helping folks in the next six months. You can apply in person at town hall or by clicking here.

