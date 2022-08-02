Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids

New program in Hilton Head making homes safer during hurricanes received $400,000 of ARPA funding

By Tyler Manion
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 6:27 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The town of Hilton Head has started a new program that will help people make their homes safer during hurricanes. The town is prioritizing households who need help the most. To get it done, they have $400,000 of ARPA funding and applications are now open.

As you walk through the doors of town hall here on Hilton Head, you’ll see a new flyer prominently placed by the front desk that of the Home and Safety Repair Program.

“An assistance program to help low-income individuals with needed home repairs or hazardous tree removal or demolition of an unsafe structure to their properties,” Community Planning Manager Missy Luick said.

They say they plan to distribute nearly half a million dollars to help people out.

“There is a limit to the funding that can be awarded per applicant of $15,000.”

The town’s new community planning manager says there’s a common reason people are asking for assistance.

“Impact of hurricane season is what we’re seeing so far on the applications that we’ve seen”

But not just from this season or even the last few.

“Some of them have had sustained damage from hurricane Matthew and either the repairs weren’t done properly and they have residual problems with leaks inside the home that have caused additional damage or they just currently have a leaky roof.”

She says they hope to be helping folks in the next six months. You can apply in person at town hall or by clicking here.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bond denied for University of West Georgia professor
Bond denied for UWG lecturer charged with murdering 18-year-old student
Source: WTOC
Savannah Police makes 26 arrests in two-day operation
Savannah Mayor Van Johnson honors native Jayda Cheaves with City of Savannah Citation
Savannah Mayor Van Johnson honors native Jayda Cheaves with City of Savannah Citation
A 21-year-old Loranger man was killed Saturday (July 23) in a Lake Pontchartrain boating...
Southbound lane of Hwy 17 near Love’s Seafood closed after crash
crash on Hwy 204 at Ogeechee
Two dead after crash on Hwy 204 at Ogeechee

Latest News

Interim Savannah Police Chief Lenny Gunther
Interim Savannah Police Chief Lenny Gunther discusses priorities and plans for his term
THE News at 6
Interim Savannah Police Chief Lenny Gunther discusses priorities and plans for his term
Statesboro Police Department hosts National Night Out
Statesboro Police Department hosts National Night Out
School zone speed cameras back in session
School zone speed cameras back in session