Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids

Richmond Hill and Bryan Co. students excited about first day of school traditions

By Flynn Snyder
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 12:45 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A busy morning in Richmond Hill and across Bryan County as more than 10,000 students walked back into the classroom Tuesday and it wasn’t just the students who were excited to be back.

Parents lined the driveway of Richmond Hill High School along a sea of signs supporting seniors on this first day of school.

“Emotional. Very very emotional.”

It’s a tradition at Richmond Hill High that pays tribute to the students who are starting the school year for the very last time.

“Just had to be there for the beginning and the end, well almost the end,” Linda Lennane said.

“We have to support our team, they’re all cheerleaders and we just want to be out here to support them, let them know that we care about them and want them to do well,” Richmond Hill HS Parent David Dority said.

And while parents cheered on arriving students...some seniors already had their eyes set on graduation day.

Across town at Richmond Hill Elementary it wasn’t just the district’s youngest students who were experiencing first day jitters.

“I’m just feeling excited.”

Both Richmond Hill and Bryan County Elementary Schools are welcoming new principals.

“We’re pumped. The teachers have been preparing for this day. The students are all smiling, the teachers are smiling. We’re just excited to have a super year here at Richmond Hill Elementary,” Principal, Richmond Hill ES Dr. Ken Deal said.

As summer renovations now come to a close school leaders are hoping for a successful start to the year.

While there might’ve been some mixed emotions about starting the school year again, many say they were just looking forward to get back to those school year traditions.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bond denied for University of West Georgia professor
Bond denied for UWG lecturer charged with murdering 18-year-old student
Savannah Mayor Van Johnson honors native Jayda Cheaves with City of Savannah Citation
Savannah Mayor Van Johnson honors native Jayda Cheaves with City of Savannah Citation
A 21-year-old Loranger man was killed Saturday (July 23) in a Lake Pontchartrain boating...
Southbound lane of Hwy 17 near Love’s Seafood closed after crash
Source: WTOC
Savannah Police makes 26 arrests in two-day operation
crash on Hwy 204 at Ogeechee
Two dead after crash on Hwy 204 at Ogeechee

Latest News

Volunteers help out with first day of school in Liberty Co.
Volunteers help out with first day of school in Liberty Co.
Volunteers help out with first day of school in Liberty Co.
Volunteers help out with first day of school in Liberty Co.
Richmond Hill and Bryan Co. students excited about first day of school traditions
Richmond Hill and Bryan Co. students excited about first day of school traditions
South Carolina's 2022 Sales Tax Holiday kicks off Friday and runs through Sunday, giving...
72-hour SC sales tax holiday starts Friday