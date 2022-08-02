Richmond Hill and Bryan Co. students excited about first day of school traditions

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A busy morning in Richmond Hill and across Bryan County as more than 10,000 students walked back into the classroom Tuesday and it wasn’t just the students who were excited to be back.

Parents lined the driveway of Richmond Hill High School along a sea of signs supporting seniors on this first day of school.

“Emotional. Very very emotional.”

It’s a tradition at Richmond Hill High that pays tribute to the students who are starting the school year for the very last time.

“Just had to be there for the beginning and the end, well almost the end,” Linda Lennane said.

“We have to support our team, they’re all cheerleaders and we just want to be out here to support them, let them know that we care about them and want them to do well,” Richmond Hill HS Parent David Dority said.

And while parents cheered on arriving students...some seniors already had their eyes set on graduation day.

Across town at Richmond Hill Elementary it wasn’t just the district’s youngest students who were experiencing first day jitters.

“I’m just feeling excited.”

Both Richmond Hill and Bryan County Elementary Schools are welcoming new principals.

“We’re pumped. The teachers have been preparing for this day. The students are all smiling, the teachers are smiling. We’re just excited to have a super year here at Richmond Hill Elementary,” Principal, Richmond Hill ES Dr. Ken Deal said.

As summer renovations now come to a close school leaders are hoping for a successful start to the year.

While there might’ve been some mixed emotions about starting the school year again, many say they were just looking forward to get back to those school year traditions.

