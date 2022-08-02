Savannah Bananas punch ticket to CPL Championship

MACON, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Bananas have punched their ticket to the 2022 Coastal Plain League Championship series as they look to defend their title.

The bunch went on the road to Macon Monday night to face their rival, the Bacon, for the West Division Championship series. The Bananas had already taken game one 8-3 Sunday night. They return to the Hostess City with an 8-2 win Monday night, sweeping the series against Macon to advance.

And with that... your Bananas are headed to the 'ship!! 🚢 #RunItBack pic.twitter.com/2g74K3F6o0 — Savannah Bananas (@TheSavBananas) August 2, 2022

This season the Bananas won the CPL West Title for the first half, second half, and championship series. The Bananas own a 17-3 record against the Bacon this summer. There is no Breakfast Bowl series scheduled this year between the two clubs.

The bunch is 36-14 overall.

With the sweep, the Bananas now have two days off to rest as they await the East Division Championship series to finish. Game one was pushed back to Monday due to weather, but the Morehead City Marlins topped the Wilson Tobs in game one.

Jernigan K's up Mackiewicz to end it!!!

Final:

Marlins 3

Tobs 1 — Morehead City Marlins (@mhcmarlins) August 2, 2022

If the Marlins win out in the best-of-three series, they own the best record in the league, so game one would be in Savannah at Historic Grayson Stadium Thursday night, with game two and a potential game three in Morehead City.

If the Tobs upset Morehead City, the Bananas would play game one of the championship series on the road, with game two and a potential game three being played at Grayson.

Last season, Savannah topped the Marlins in three games to win the Pettit Cup.

If you want more on the Bananas, watch “Behind the Peel” now streaming on WTOC+.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.