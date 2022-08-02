Savannah Police asking for public’s help identifying man involved in sexual battery investigation

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Police Department Special Victims Unit is asking for the publics help to identify a man in an ongoing sexual battery investigation.

The unknown man is believed to work in the downtown area, police say.

Anyone with information on the man or his whereabouts is asked to contact the Special Victims Unit at (912) 651-6742 or CrimeStoppers at (912) 234-2020.

Tips can also be submitted through a CrimeStoppers online tip portal. Tipsters may qualify for a reward of up to $2,500, depending on the severity of the crime.

