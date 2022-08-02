Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids

Savannah Police asking for public’s help identifying man involved in sexual battery investigation

Savannah Police asking for public’s help identifying man
Savannah Police asking for public’s help identifying man(Savannah Police Department)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 3:35 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Police Department Special Victims Unit is asking for the publics help to identify a man in an ongoing sexual battery investigation.

The unknown man is believed to work in the downtown area, police say.

Anyone with information on the man or his whereabouts is asked to contact the Special Victims Unit at (912) 651-6742 or CrimeStoppers at (912) 234-2020.

Tips can also be submitted through a CrimeStoppers online tip portal. Tipsters may qualify for a reward of up to $2,500, depending on the severity of the crime.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bond denied for University of West Georgia professor
Bond denied for UWG lecturer charged with murdering 18-year-old student
Savannah Mayor Van Johnson honors native Jayda Cheaves with City of Savannah Citation
Savannah Mayor Van Johnson honors native Jayda Cheaves with City of Savannah Citation
A 21-year-old Loranger man was killed Saturday (July 23) in a Lake Pontchartrain boating...
Southbound lane of Hwy 17 near Love’s Seafood closed after crash
Source: WTOC
Savannah Police makes 26 arrests in two-day operation
crash on Hwy 204 at Ogeechee
Two dead after crash on Hwy 204 at Ogeechee

Latest News

First responders still reminding people not to swim to Tybee sandbar
Delvis Dutton
Former Ga. state representative sentenced for stalking charges
35-year-old dead after drowning in Lake Mayers
Georgia State Capitol
Unborn child with heartbeat can be claimed as dependent on Ga. taxes