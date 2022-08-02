Sky Cams
Savannah Police makes 26 arrests in two-day operation

Source: WTOC
By WTOC Staff
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 10:47 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Police Department says a crime-reduction task force made 26 arrests in just two days.

Savannah Police say they teamed up with Georgia State Patrol on July 29 and 30 for the effort.

SPD says they made 26 arrests, gave out 168 citations, 41 warnings and recovered 3 stolen cars.

Of the 26 arrests, 13 were for DUI and four were for felonies, according to police.

Police say the operation happened in all 4 precincts in the city. They say it’s the first in a series of targeted operations.

