Savannah Police taking part in National Night Out on Tuesday

Savannah Police
Savannah Police
By WTOC Staff
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 4:35 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Police Department will be taking part in National Night Out on Tuesday.

The annual community-building campaign promotes police-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie to make neighborhoods safer, more caring places to live.

It helps enhance the relationship between neighbors and law enforcement while bringing back a true sense of community. This is the 39th year for the event and has about 16,000 neighborhoods participating throughout the country.

National Night Out runs from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. During the event, neighborhoods host block parties, cookouts, or other community events.

The Savannah Police Department has been working with those groups to make sure there are officers present to talk to their residents in a casual environment about their concerns as well as learn more about law enforcement.

A full listing of all events in Savannah is available on their website.

Savannah Police Department’s command staff, as well as McGruff the Crime Dog, will be spending the evening visiting various neighborhoods throughout Savannah.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

