Savannah theatre celebrates 20 years of entertaining audiences

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Theatre Company is celebrating 20 years of entertaining audiences at the Historic Savannah Theatre by turning back the clock to the 1950s and 2002 at the same time.

Owners and performers Matt Meece and Mike Zaller joined us to talk about the return of the show that started it all twenty years ago.

For one weekend, Aug. 5-7, the company will perform “Lost in the 50′s.” The company’s original show from 2002 features DooWop and Rock n’ Roll classics from legends like Jerry Lee Lewis, Buddy Holly and Elvis.

The company has produced a variety of shows spanning 5,000 performances and hope audiences will come to celebrate the classic show and the two decades of shows.

