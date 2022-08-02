SCCPSS students participate in bus route ride-along

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Thousands of students are in the process of packing up their supplies for the new year and setting their alarms.

Savannah-Chatham County Public School System will welcome them back tomorrow.

And for many, getting there will be as simple as hopping on one of those iconic yellow school buses.

“I guess we’re going on a bus ride again now.”

Walking to the bus a day early, as incoming 8th graders Corey Zacharias and William Parish are getting ready for their last year at Rice Creek K-8 School.

“I’m gonna miss this school and I’m excited to be a freshman.”

“I’m going to miss most of the teachers.”

Anxious for their last first day as middle schoolers, they’re getting a head start learning their bus routes since it is one of their favorite parts of the school day.

“You get to be social on the bus, you can make some friends, some of the people me and him know since third,” said eighth grader William Parish.

“This is how we met a bunch of our friends last year.”

But this isn’t the story for a lot of kids this year as there just aren’t enough bus drivers for each kid in the Savannah-Chatham County School district to ride the bus.

“I prefer riding the bus instead of being a car rider cause I don’t have to be in that mess in the middle of the road near the school,” said eighth grader Corey Zacharias.

As they arrive to their school on their first ride of the year, they’re most excited for getting off the bus and getting dropped off at Rice Creek where they can see their favorite teachers, their friends, study their favorite subjects during a school year with less COVID protocols.

“The best part is meeting all the teachers and learning, that’s about it.”

“And riding the bus, riding the bus is pretty fun.”

On their way home they’re reminded of the best part of this trial run.

“We get to meet our new bus driver, we get to know the routes all over again.”

Despite a shortage of people behind these wheels, their bus driver doing all she can to make this school year one Corey and William will remember.

“Thank you Miss Shannon.

You’re welcome.”

“Have a good day.”

