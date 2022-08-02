‘Slow it down’: School zone speed cameras back in session

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Chatham County Police Department gave more than 24,000 fines in school zones with speed cameras last school year.

They’ll start writing tickets again for those going more than 11 miles over the speed limit starting Tuesday.

“Be a responsible driver. Be a good citizen. Slow it down.”

When schools come back in session Wednesday, so do those speed cameras at Georgetown, May Howard and Marshpoint Elementary Schools, Coastal Middle school and St. Andrew’s School.

The speed cameras run an hour before and an hour after school.

The first fine is $100 and each one after that is $150. While Chatham County Police Chief Jeff Hadley says there have been less speeders in these areas, he say there’s still a problem area near Coastal Middle School.

He says speed is not worth the risk.

“You’re literally saving about 15 to 20 seconds within two thirds of a mile. So folks, you don’t need to somewhere 15 seconds sooner. Save yourself a little bit of money. Slow it down. School’s going to start. There’s going to be an increase in traffic. There’s going to be kids on bikes. There will be kids walking,” Chatham County Police Chief Jeff Hadley said.

On top of the schools with school zones with speed cameras in Chatham County, if you’re riding past here near Southwest Middle School or Hesse K-8 you’ll also have to worry about those speed cameras soon.

There will also be cameras in the St. James School speed zone near Isle of Hope. There will be a 30 day trial period of warnings being issued.

“Then it’ll go live in terms of citations that require a payment.”

They will be active sometime this school.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.