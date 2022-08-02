Sky Cams
Statesboro city council approves new zoning for townhomes

By Dal Cannady
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 3:52 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - New zoning rules in Statesboro could open the door to a new type of development in the housing market.

This type of development could soon be a trend in Statesboro. That’s why city leaders say they needed to set some rules so these grow the right way.

City council approved a new zoning category for townhomes. They’re described as a hybrid between apartments and single family homes.

“With townhomes, it’s a vertical housing unit with one family per unit,” said Kathy Field, the director of Planning & Development.

The new ordinance would allow a developer to place 12 units on a single acre inside the city. The rules for standalone houses limit only two per acre.

City manager Charles Penny estimated 70% of Statesboro residents rent, whether it’s a house or an apartment. Council members say this ordinance gives developers a new option in the market.

Field says they’ve adopted the ordinances to catch up with developers eager to build in the city.

“We have two requests that will go to the Planning & Zoning tonight with this new zoning category that we’ve created. Plus, we’ve got another seven to nine that we’re tracking.”

Council member Phil Boyum did voice concerns that he hoped the townhomes would be owner-occupied, and not become even more rental property.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

