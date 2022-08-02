Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids

Statesboro Police Department hosts National Night Out

By Dal Cannady
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 6:16 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - Folks in Statesboro are hanging outside the police department tonight. They’re hoping to work together to cut down on crime.

National Night Out has been around for decades and Statesboro Police have had community events like this before.

But this marks the city’s first year teaming with National Night Out to deliver the message that working together helps.

In past years, Statesboro Police and Fire have teamed with Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office and other county agencies for a community event. The police department decided this year to team with the National Night Out agency to get people gathered on the date just like they’re gathering elsewhere.

Statesboro’s chief says it’s an important message to get people invested in looking out for each other and being extra eyes and ears for authorities.

“The idea behind it is the important thing. The idea that we want neighbors to know each other, know what’s “normal” at each other’s house. So when they see something suspicious, they can call us,” said Chief Mike Broadhead.

The county agencies will still have their event in November.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bond denied for University of West Georgia professor
Bond denied for UWG lecturer charged with murdering 18-year-old student
Source: WTOC
Savannah Police makes 26 arrests in two-day operation
Savannah Mayor Van Johnson honors native Jayda Cheaves with City of Savannah Citation
Savannah Mayor Van Johnson honors native Jayda Cheaves with City of Savannah Citation
A 21-year-old Loranger man was killed Saturday (July 23) in a Lake Pontchartrain boating...
Southbound lane of Hwy 17 near Love’s Seafood closed after crash
crash on Hwy 204 at Ogeechee
Two dead after crash on Hwy 204 at Ogeechee

Latest News

2022 RBC Heritage raises 1.6 million dollars across 80 charitable partners
2022 RBC Heritage raises $1.6 million across 80 charitable partners
Savannah Police taking part in National Night Out on Tuesday
Savannah Police taking part in National Night Out on Tuesday
Pregnant women in Georgia can now claim their unborn child on their taxes for the upcoming year.
Women who are pregnant in Georgia can now claim unborn child on taxes
2022 RBC Heritage raises 1.6 million dollars across 80 charitable partners
2022 RBC Heritage raises 1.6 million dollars across 80 charitable partners