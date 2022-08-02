Statesboro Police Department hosts National Night Out

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - Folks in Statesboro are hanging outside the police department tonight. They’re hoping to work together to cut down on crime.

National Night Out has been around for decades and Statesboro Police have had community events like this before.

But this marks the city’s first year teaming with National Night Out to deliver the message that working together helps.

In past years, Statesboro Police and Fire have teamed with Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office and other county agencies for a community event. The police department decided this year to team with the National Night Out agency to get people gathered on the date just like they’re gathering elsewhere.

Statesboro’s chief says it’s an important message to get people invested in looking out for each other and being extra eyes and ears for authorities.

“The idea behind it is the important thing. The idea that we want neighbors to know each other, know what’s “normal” at each other’s house. So when they see something suspicious, they can call us,” said Chief Mike Broadhead.

The county agencies will still have their event in November.

