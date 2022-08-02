Volunteers help out with first day of school in Liberty Co.

LIBERTY COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The school day has officially started and the new year is now underway in Liberty County.

Not only are all of the students inside with the teachers but also they have extra volunteers to help out today.

It always takes a little extra time to get back into the routine after summer break but this year there are fewer COVID restrictions and the district hopes to continue that throughout the school year.

“First of all, we want to get through the day, that’s the first goal Tuesday is just to get everybody back and get students in the classes they need to be in, get them to know their teachers,” Liberty County Schools Superintendent Dr. Franklin Perry said.

More than 700 students made their way into Frank Long Elementary this morning for the first day and they are excited to be back with their friends in the classroom.

“I feel great and a little bit nervous, meeting my teacher and having fun hopefully.”

“I want to see what I can learn about because I want to go to college one day and learn about doctoring.”

The kids are ready to achieve some big dreams and it all starts today walking back into school more than 10,000 students are enrolled to start the new year here.

