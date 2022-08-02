Warm afternoon, just a few showers around

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Tuesday morning starts out mild with temperatures in the mid 70s for many of us at daybreak. There will be a light westerly breeze of 5 to 10 miles per hour, which will provide some ventilation throughout the day.

It's the first day of school in Bryan, Evans & Liberty County! The weather won't slow you down getting the kids dropped off this morning. pic.twitter.com/Upc8Af9D2S — WTOC Weather (@WTOCFirstAlert) August 2, 2022

Temperatures climb to the lower 90s by lunchtime with afternoon highs in the mid to upper 90s. Make sure to stay hydrated if you plan to spend much time outside, hat index values will be over 100 degrees during the afternoon. Instability increases Tuesday afternoon, which will assist in the development of showers and thunderstorms.

Tuesday Tybee Tides: 0.6′ 5:50AM I 6.7′ 11:50AM I 1.1′ 6:13PM

Tuesday Beach conditions: Waves will be around 2 to 3 feet today with just a low rip current risk. Heat index values will be around 105 during the afternoon and the UV index will be in the extreme category. Make sure to drink plenty of water and reapply sunscreen! A southwesterly breeze of 5-10 miles per hour will provide some comfort.

Scattered showers and storms will be possible once again on Wednesday with highs back in the lower 90s. Temperatures will be slightly cooler by the end of the week, with highs in the lower 90s. Typical afternoon rain chances will present themselves Thursday afternoon through the weekend afternoons with highs still near 90 degrees.

Tropical update: The entire Atlantic basin remains relatively quiet, we are not expecting any tropical cyclones to develop over the next five days. August is however, a more active month of the hurricane season, so don’t let your guard down and stay tuned for updates!

Meteorologist Andrew Gorton

