SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah Police are on scene of a crash on Victory Drive and Paulsen Street.

Police say the crash does involve injuries.

Savannah Police say both eastbound lanes of Victory Drive are closed from Paulsen to Atlantic.

They ask that you avoid the area at this time.

