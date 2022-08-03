First full-time safety director for Screven County schools

SCREVEN COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - In Screven County, the school district added a full-time safety director for this school year.

A generation ago, people in rural communities would have thought a “school safety director” was something for the big cities. Now, more and more of them recognize the need for one in these times.

Hundreds of elementary school students walked straight lines outside for a fire drill on the third day of school. It’s the kind of emergency plan that Screven County’s safety director says helps keep schools safe and prepared. On his third day on the job, he says the reception has been good.

“The thing that impresses me is the commitment level of the faculty, the students,” Guy Greene said.

He’s the first full-time safety director, where past staff members have covered the duties along with other tasks. The superintendent says they must be prepared for a host of challenges, from a school shooter to severe weather and anything in between.

“I think it’s important that we have somebody who is solely dedicated to keeping that on a front burner,” Superintendent Dr. Jim Thompson said.

Greene says his goal is to find the balance between a school that’s safe for children and adults, but also welcoming enough students want to come here to learn.

“The teachers, sitting down with them and asking how we can better interact and improve things without impeding their ability to teach.”

