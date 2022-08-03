Hinesville Police share back-to-school driving tips

HINESVILLE, Ga. (WTOC) - A return to school also means a return to traffic. Liberty County Schools are back in session as of Tuesday.

Officials with the Hinesville Police Department say with students back in school, it often means more cars on the road, which is why it’s so important to be a safe driver.

Assistant Chief Tracey Howard says it’s important to look for school zones, indicated by flashing lights. The Hinesville Police Department has eight officers to assist with directing traffic in the school zones. Howard also says to remember to stop for school buses when the stop sign is out, even if you’re in a lane going the opposite direction. And above all else, remember to slow down.

“People know they’re in a school zone. A lot of times, what we’ll see is traffic accidents occurring further along the highway where people are trying to reestablish their speed and gain their position in traffic,” Howard said.

Something else to remember is to not follow the person or bus in front of you too closely.

Howard also says to always be looking for students who are crossing the street, especially outside of sanctioned crosswalks.

