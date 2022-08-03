Sky Cams
Mark Roberston celebrates 45th anniversary at 98.7 The River

Mark Robertson
Mark Robertson(iHeart Radio)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 8:56 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Mark Robertson, the production director and morning talent at iHeart Media’s 98.7 The River, is celebrating 45 years at the same radio station.

You’ve seen Mark on the air each November as WTOC members go over and flip the switch to start the non-stop Christmas music.

Mark started in 1977 at what was then a country-station. He’s seen format changes and several owner changes and stuck through it all.

Not only is the Christmas music switch fun for us, but the season also marks his “Christmas Wish on the River” campaign, the station’s annual event that has raised over $1 million for the Dwaine and Cynthia Willett Children’s Hospital of Savannah.

When asked to sum up his 45 years of service to The River in a few words, Robertson said, “Unusual, challenging, but most of all, rewarding.”

“From my chair, Mark is a pleasure to work with -- always eager to pitch in, talented and creative. He’s got a great sense of humor and is the kind of guy who has never met a stranger.  He’s also a huge asset for our sales effort as you can imagine. It’s my honor to be working with him, and I know everyone in the building feel the same way,” said Bob Neumann, Georgia Area SVP of Programming.

