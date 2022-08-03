Sky Cams
Medical center expanding in Statesboro

(WTOC)
By Dal Cannady
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 4:54 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - A familiar name in healthcare for our region prepares to add more room in Statesboro.

A groundbreaking ceremony might just be catching up to the weeks and weeks of actual construction. But doctors from Optim say they need newer space, and more of it, to meet the regional demand for healthcare.

The new 22,000 plus square foot medical center will give orthopedic doctors, physical therapists, and patients one third more space. Doctors noted Optim’s arrival in Statesboro decades ago and how they’re seeing more patients as the community becomes a hub for healthcare as well as retail shopping.

“People used to just go to Augusta or Savannah. But now, people in surrounding communities whether it’s Jenkins County, Screven County, even Emanuel County. They’re all coming to Statesboro for medical care and we’re happy to see that,” Dr. Don Aaron said.

Dr. Aaron also spoke about Optim’s emerging role in rural healthcare with their emergency rooms and hospitals in several rural counties.


