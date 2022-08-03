SC sales tax holiday starts this weekend

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC/WCSC) - The Palmetto State will give shoppers the chance to save on back-to-school and other items in a 72-hour tax-free holiday this weekend.

The annual event exempts many products from the state’s 6% sales tax, the state’s Department of Revenue said. It runs from Friday through Sunday.

“With the increased cost of living, this year’s Sales Tax Holiday is a welcome relief for families,” SCDOR Director Hartley Powell said. “Everyone saves money during a tax-free holiday, particularly on back-to-school essentials.”

Tax-free items include computers, printers, school supplies, clothing and accessories, shoes, and certain bed and bath items. These tax-free items can be new or used and are eligible regardless of price.

Click here for a detailed list of tax-free items, shopping lists, and frequently asked questions at the SCDOR website. All of the eligible items are tax-free whether you purchase them at a brick-and-mortar store or online.

Items that are not tax-free during the Sales Tax Holiday include digital cameras, smartphones, jewelry, cosmetics, eyewear, wallets, watches, and furniture.

Tanger Outlets Hilton Head prepares for the influx of shoppers this weekend.

“We’ve been preparing for a long time for this, and we are working diligently to bring savings to you as well as style,” said Genelle Iocca, the marketing director for Tanger Outlets Hilton Head. “School supplies like shoes, clothing, accessories not only do you get state sales tax - which is six percent off - you also will get applicable local sales tax off.”

The outlet stores do discounts year-round, but she says this weekend supports their mission a little bit extra.

“We’re an outlet center and we want you to save, especially in this economy,” Iocca said.

Last year, South Carolina shoppers bought more than $24.5 million in tax-free items during the Sales Tax Holiday.

The first Sales Tax Holiday in South Carolina made its debut in the year 2000. Since it began, shoppers in the state have saved between $2-3 million during the annual weekend.

Copyright 2022 WTOC and WCSC. All rights reserved.