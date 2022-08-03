Screven Co. High School student detained after bringing gun to school
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 1:05 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
SCREVEN COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The Screven County School System says a student has been detained after a gun was found on Screven County High School’s campus.
The school system said administrators and law enforcement immediately responded and the student was detained without incident.
They say the firearm was recovered and the student was not in possession of ammunition.
